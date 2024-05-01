Changes coming to melatonin gummies amid overdoses
Ticks don't care if there's snow on the ground, so here's why Canadians should be cautious.
Liv Rose, 25, started struggling with stomach pain when she was a child but has now been diagnosed with gastroparesis.
A Canadian expert weighed in on the highly contagious bug causing vomiting and diarrhea.
A Gatineau, Que., man who developed a debilitating skin ailment after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine nearly three years ago says he's still suffering despite seeking medical help both in Canada and abroad."There is no improvement at all," said Tisir Otahbachi. "I feel itchy and burning, all [over] my body."Otahbachi, 30, has now applied for financial relief under Quebec's vaccine injury support program but has heard nothing from its administrators since they acknowledged receipt of his application
The comedian revealed in February that she was diagnosed with a hormonal disorder called Cushing syndrome
OTTAWA — It is too early to draw conclusions about drug decriminalization, the federal addictions and mental health minister suggested Monday, after British Columbia asked Ottawa to scale back its pilot to help curb concerns over public drug use. In her first public remarks since B.C., made its request, Ya'ara Saks noted that the province is only a year into its three-year pilot project, which began in January 2023. To make it happen, Health Canada issued an exemption to federal drug laws decrim
The King connected with cancer patients, telling them, "It's always a bit of shock when they tell you"
OTTAWA — The federal government has been forced to adjust the set-up in the House of Commons and committee rooms after another language interpreter suffered a significant hearing injury. The incident occurred April 8 during a closed-door meeting of the House foreign-affairs committee. "I always do caution everyone to pay attention to that, because we have had many incidents," Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi, the committee's chair, said Monday. "I certainly hope members (of Parliament) take it more seriou
TORONTO — Canadian cannabis stocks soared Tuesday afternoon after The Associated Press reported the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Canopy Growth Corp. closed up 80 per cent at $20.45, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Tilray Brands Inc. closed up 46 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. The Associated Press, citing five sources familiar with the matter, reported the DEA's proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledg
One of the winners of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
A doctor who has been practicing on Prince Edward Island for a little more than two years is calling it quits.Health P.E.I. confirmed that Dr. Ching Ling Yoong will close her practice at the Parkdale Medical Centre in Charlottetown on May 6. In a statement to CBC News, Health P.E.I. says Dr. Ching Ling "provided care to between 400-500 patients and began work on P.E.I. in January of 2022. Those individuals are receiving letters advising them of the closure. Patients are being provided with free
King Charles III returned to public duties on Tuesday, visiting a cancer treatment charity and beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch’s own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months. The event marks the king’s first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that he would be taking a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
You could just tell by the smiles and enthusiastic comments that they were talking to somebody who’s himself been through a difficult time,” University College Hospital’s Chief Executive David Probert said.
Zoe Plastiras, 24 believes her pregnancy masked any symptoms of cancer. Credit: SWNS
King Charles III made his return to public duties by visiting a cancer treatment center in London after being diagnosed in February.
Preliminary studies suggest they may be better at dodging immune protection from vaccines.
A dad who suffered a brain injury just days after receiving a British-developed COVID vaccine has told Sky News he would never have had the jab if he had known of the risk of rare but serious side effects. Jamie Scott, who has two young boys and is now unable to work, is suing AstraZeneca for what he says is damage caused by the jab in April 2021. AstraZeneca denies the claims made against them.
The DEA will move to reclassify marijuana to recognize the medical uses of cannabis, however, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use, an AP report said.
The King has said he is feeling "much better" as he returned to public duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. On his visit with the Queen to a Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, the King held hands with cancer patients. The King, who is also patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, replied "much better, thanks" when Sky News asked how he was feeling.