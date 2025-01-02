Changes in education to monitor for Cincinnati-area schools this year

Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department intends to release guidance on how to access tax credits for hydrogen production under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act later this week, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The long-awaited guidance will provide a pathway for hydrogen produced using nuclear power to access the credits, the sources told Reuters, though the details of that plan were not immediately clear. The question of whether existing nuclear plants should be eligible for the hydrogen subsidy has been a major sticking point for the rule, with environmentalists saying that only hydrogen produced with new clean energy sources should be granted the perks.