Changing the chucks: The Stampede sport is no longer what it was in 1923 — what's next?

Over a century, chuckwagon racing at the Calgary Stampede has evolved from a sport with real stoves to one with microchipped horses. Now, historians question whether the Stampede can further improve the safety of the sport amid renewed calls from animal rights advocates to chuck the chucks.

The sport, in which drivers race around a track in chuckwagons pulled by teams of horses, has undergone countless changes to improve safety for both drivers and horses since its 1923 inception.

Despite updates, horses continue to die in chuckwagon racing at a far greater rate than in any other Stampede competition.

Six deaths took place in the 2019 incarnation of the 10-day event — sparking debate about the future of the competition.

"It's just terribly unfortunate," said Doug Nelson, a former chuckwagon driver, racing judge and the author of Hotcakes to High Stakes: The Chuckwagon Story. "I always felt when I was judging, I was there to protect the horses."

Nelson, of Nanton, Alta., said the sport has come a long way since the "wild and woolly" days when his father, Lloyd Nelson, drove in the Rangeland Derby and won it in 1956. And most of the changes, he said, have targeted horse safety.

Wooden barrels and real stoves

Nearly a century ago, Stampede founder Guy Weadick dreamed up chuckwagon racing as an official event to attract more visitors.

The first chuckwagon drivers had to dodge wooden barrels while completing a figure-eight track, park their authentic ranch wagons and then stoke up a fire in real stoves bolted into their wagons.

The first cowboy to raise smoke was declared the winner.

"It was much more of a ponderous ending to the race, it wasn't quite as dramatic," said Glen Mikkelsen, the Calgary-born author of Checkered Courage: Chuckwagon Racing's Glass Family and Never Holler Whoa!: The Life of a Chuckwagon Racing Driver.

But Mikkelsen said changes to the competition began as early as 1925 — when a wire finish line was brought in and real fires were put out.

The real stoves have since been replaced by rubber tubs because they were a heavy hazard that could tip a wagon or fall out of a wagon and injure outriders.

The barrel obstacles have gone from being made of wood to synthetic plastic so wagons don't flip if they hit them.

