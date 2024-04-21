Our Changing Planet, review: forget the Maldives – visit the West Country’s man-made reefs instead

Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs (BBC One) highlighted the damage that humans are doing to the environment. It showcased the brilliant efforts of scientists from around the world – many of them British – to restore and conserve the planet’s precious resources.

Both of those things registered with me during the course of the programme, but I have to admit that my first thought was: there’s Steve Backshall on his holidays again. I know it’s not really a holiday. The man is working. It’s just that Backshall’s job never takes him to an industrial estate in south London (that job fell in this episode to poor old Liz Bonnin).

He opened the show in the Maldives, walking along a beach of white sand with a gorgeous turquoise sea lapping at his feet, wearing his nice linen shirt. Then he showed us a coral reef, which involved a spot of scuba diving. If the key to happiness at work is doing what you love, then Backshall has hit the jackpot.

This is the second instalment in what the BBC has billed, for reasons not apparent, as “the most ambitious environmental series” it has ever made. It will cover the same subjects over seven years, returning to see what progress has been achieved. The work on coral reefs is certainly ingenious.

In the Maldives, scientists have discovered that coral larvae – baby animals, as Backshall reminded us – are attracted to the sounds of fish on a reef. By playing audio recordings from a barren reef, larvae can be encouraged to set up home there. And the larvae in this case were harvested in a lab through IVF techniques, then taken out on the water by a little AI-powered boat.

The experts behind all of this came together in what one described as “a bit of a Live Aid for the coral reef”. Back in Britain, on an industrial estate in Cornwall this time, Bonnin visited a group of friends who set up a business building artificial reefs. They started with a cement mixer bought for £120 on eBay. The results looked fantastic – one reef was already home to 160 species. Who needs a trip to the Maldives when such a great coral reef story is on our doorstep?