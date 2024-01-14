Channel claims first victims of 2024 as four die crossing from France to UK

Rescue services have recovered four bodies from the sea off northern France, they said on Sunday. The victims are believed to have been trying to reach a boat to take them across the Channel to the United Kingdom.

The four casualties, who local paper La Voix du Nord said were young adults from Syria and Iraq, are the first people known to have died attempting the crossing in 2024.

They were trying to reach another vessel off the coastal town of Wimereux in the early hours of Sunday when the small boat carrying them got into trouble, the French maritime authority told news agency AFP.

The crew of a French tow vessel spotted "unconscious and lifeless people" in the water and sounded the alarm, the official said, estimating the water temperature to be around nine degrees Celsius.

Another person was taken to hospital in critical condition, the official said.

In total French emergency services rescued around 70 people, including a dozen young children, according to La Voix du Nord.

"We were drowning right away," one survivor told the paper.

Freezing temperatures

The last deaths reported in the Channel came on 15 December, when two people were killed in separate attempts to cross.

Freezing temperatures make it a particularly dangerous time to set out.

Jean-Claude Lenoir, head of the Salam association that assists migrants in Calais and the surrounding area, said people took huge risks by trying to board bigger vessels in the water in the current conditions.

(with AFP)



