Channel rail operations resume normal service after strike by French workers
Normal rail operations through the Channel tunnel have restarted after a strike by French workers disrupted Christmas travel for thousands of people.
Passenger services on Eurostar between London and Paris are running, albeit with relatively minor delays, while Eurotunnel said its car-carrying LeShuttle train service was also operating to schedule in both directions with regular departures.
The strikes by French Eurotunnel workers added to disruption around the UK caused by Storm Pia, which blew down trees on railways around Britain. The storm was not strong enough to warrant a name in the UK, but had received one from Danish authorities.
The strikes were called abruptly on Thursday morning, but ended in the evening after talks between the union and the company.
The weather-related closures on Thursday included the east coast main line between London and Manchester.
The Met Office on Friday morning had removed weather warnings from most of the UK, although disruption to train services from Edinburgh to Inverness and north of Inverness was still expected on Friday. Rail replacement buses were running because of high winds from the remnants of the storm as it moves eastwards towards Europe.
Trains near Birmingham and Norwich were also disrupted by a fallen tree and flooding from the storm respectively.
Eurostar’s website on Friday morning showed a schedule of 15 trains for Friday from London to Paris, and 16 in the other direction, although there were half-hour delays on the first two morning services both ways.
In a message on its website, Eurostar said it had been informed the strike by Eurotunnel staff was over and would be running a normal timetable to and from London on Friday.
The train operator said it would be “running additional trains to enable as many passengers as possible to rebook their journey before Christmas” and apologised for the disruption to services on Thursday “due to circumstances outside of our control”.
Friday is also expected to be a major day of travel for Christmas on the roads. The RAC this week said it expected 3.2m car journeys to visit family and friends on Friday, but warned that it could be very busy as people share roads with commuters and commercial traffic before the weekend.
The busiest day of traffic is expected on Saturday, when the RAC advised travellers to set off as early as possible.
Separately on Friday, the union representing workers on the London Underground raised the prospect of days of strike action in January. The RMT said its members would be taking “rolling strike action in the new year” after winning the backing of 90% of voting members.
It said different groups of workers would be taking action on every day between 5 and 12 January, except for 11 January. The RMT said that an offer of a below-inflation 5% pay increase from Transport for London was unacceptable compared with a 11% pay rise for the body’s commissioner.