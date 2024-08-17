Channing Tatum Calls Fiancée Zoë Kravitz's Dad Lenny ‘Pops’ in Adorable New Post

The "Fly Away" rocker previously told PEOPLE that "it's wonderful to welcome [Tatum] to the family"

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty; Luis Marin/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum; Lenny Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sending love to his soon-to-be father-in-law!

On Friday, Aug. 16, the Magic Mike star, 44, shared a sweet social media post hyping up fiancée Zoë Kravitz’s dad, Lenny Kravitz — and revealed the nickname he uses to address the 60-year-old rock star.

Tatum shared a video of Lenny performing at a recent show on his Instagram Stories and, alongside the clip, wrote a sweet message: “Let’s go pops!!!”

The “Fly Away” singer has previously shown love to the Fly Me to the Moon actor several times while chatting about his relationship with daughter Zoë.

River Callaway/WWD via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty Channing Tatum (left) and Lenny Kravitz

In January, the rocker opened up to PEOPLE about the couple — and the She's the Man actor in particular — revealing that he likes Tatum “very much."

“It feels right,” Lenny said of the connection between his daughter and Tatum, who have been dating since 2021 and engaged since 2023. The two "have something that's naturally special," the singer continued, noting that "they also do the work.”

“They are dedicated. That's what it's all about. It's beautiful to watch,” Lenny added.

The Hunger Games actor also said the couple’s relationship reminds him of a piece of wisdom his grandparents taught him about love.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Zoë and Lenny Kravitz

"I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age. She said, 'It's not just that I'm in love with your grandfather, I'm dedicated to your grandfather,' " he told PEOPLE at the time. "Because sometimes you don't feel that love, right? So then what do you do?"

"It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication. So that is something that I see that they have,” he continued, adding that "it's wonderful to welcome [Tatum] to the family."

Tatum’s sweet shout-out to Lenny on Instagram comes shortly after he and Zoë stepped out for a date night at the Los Angeles premiere of their new thriller — and Zoë’s directorial debut — Blink Twice.

The couple looked sophisticated in their sleek black ensembles — Zoë in a backless Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown and Tatum in a simple suit.

Earlier this week, while promoting Blink Twice, Zoë also opened up about whether she plans to expand their family, which includes Tatum’s 11-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the premiere of 'Blink Twice'

In an interview with Esquire published on Aug. 14, the actress said, "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did.”

“When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy,' " Zoë continued. "I had to actually look at, 'What do I want?' "

The Batman star said she realized during her first marriage to actor Karl Glusman that she didn't plan on having kids. "For a lot of people that have children, it is this giant, life-changing event — and I do think there is a certain amount of focus and respect that they should get from their community," she told Esquire, noting that she wishes that other milestones were treated similarly.

"There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don't have a purpose here,” she added. “But this movie [Blink Twice], it feels like I gave birth.”



