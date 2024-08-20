Channing Tatum Is Gifted Guitar Picks By Taylor Swift's Dad During 'Date Night' with Zoë Kravitz at Eras Tour

Tatum said he is going to sell the picks "for charity" as he shared an Instagram post from the concert featuring a selfie with Scott and a clip kissing his fiancée Kravitz

Channing Tatum/Instagram (2) Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum; Scott Swift and Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had a special date night over the weekend!

On Monday, Aug. 19, Tatum, 44, revealed he and his fiancée Kravitz, 35, had attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows at London's Wembley Stadium, sharing a cute clip of himself looking loved up with his partner on Instagram.

The video showed Kravitz dancing along to "Shake It Off," before the Magic Mike actor turned the camera on the pair and he kissed her on the cheek.

Tatum then shared a second snap of himself posing with Swift's dad Scott, who he revealed had gifted him several guitar picks that the actor said he was going to sell and donate the money to charity.

"Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force!" Tatum captioned the post.

"Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour," he added.

Tatum and Kravitz have been busy promoting her directorial debut Blink Twice, which Tatum stars in, in the British capital. The pair posed for photographers at Monday's premiere, which was held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. The couple were also joined by Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz, at the premiere.

Dave Benett/WireImage Channing Tatum and Zoë' Kravitz at the London premiere of 'Blink Twice' on August 19, 2024

This isn't the first time Tatum has attended Swift's Eras Tour, with him also taking his daughter Everly, 10, to a SoFi Stadium Los Angeles show in August 2023.

Tatum definitely dressed for the occasion at the time, wearing jean shorts and a black handmade T-shirt that said, “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Daddy, It’s Me” on the front and “TS” on the back.

The star also donned stick-on jewels shaped like a heart around his eye as an ode to Swift’s Lover as he posed with Gayle King before the show.

gayleking/Instagram Gayle King and Channing Tatum attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Tatum has been praising Swift a lot recently, especially when it comes to her cooking skills.

He discussed his blossoming friendship with the pop superstar during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July.

“I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” he said. “And she’ll make you, like, a dinner, and like whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts. Like warm, warm Pop-Tarts.”

He added, “I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?'”

Tatum continued of seeing Swift in concert, “And then you get to see her go on stage, for like a three-plus hour show ... I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage.”

“I was a fan fan afterwards," he insisted.



