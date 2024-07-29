Channing Tatum Shares Adorable Childhood Throwback Photos: ‘Man How Many Lifetimes Ago Was This’

The 'Fly Me to the Moon' star treated fans to nostalgic snapshots of himself sitting in a bucket, dressed in costume and posing for a portrait

Channing Tatum/Instagram Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is taking fans on a trip back to his childhood!

The Free Guy star, 44, posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram on Sunday, July 28.

"Hehehe these popped up on my phone. Man how many lifetimes ago was this," he captioned the carousel of four photos.

In the first snapshot, a young Tatum was dressed in an oversized brown trench coat and jeans, with a brown wide-brim hat nearly covering his eyes as he grinned for the camera.

Channing Tatum/Instagram Channing Tatum as a young child

He appeared to be sitting in a bucket in the next photo, which is black-and-white.

Long before his modeling days, a young Tatum smiled in what appeared to be an elementary school portrait in the third photo. His hair appeared to be styled with gel and he wore a simple white collared shirt.

Tatum clutched an umbrella handle in the fourth and final photo in the set. He appeared to be wearing the same wide-brimmed hat he sported on his head in the first photo.

The actor's nostalgic post came a day after the official Magic Mike Live Instagram account posted footage of the Magic Mike's Last Dance star joining the Las Vegas cast onstage to dance.

Channing Tatum/Instagram Channing Tatum as a young child

Tatum wore an all-black outfit as he glided across the stage in the footage, mingling with the dancers and encouraging the crowd to make noise as he performed the choreography.

"Daddy's home @channingtatum 😉," the caption of the video read.



Tatum is an actual "daddy" to his daughter Everly, 11, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

River Callaway/WWD via Getty Channing Tatum

The father-daughter duo spent some quality bonding time together last year at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in California. Tatum shared a little bit about his pop star friend's personality during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I mean, I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet," he said of Swift, 34.

“And she’ll make you, like, a dinner, and like whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts," he added.



Read the original article on People.