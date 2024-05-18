Chants of ‘intifada revolution’ at pro-Palestinian London protest

Chants of “intifada revolution” rang out and a smoke bomb was set off at a large pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London on Saturday.

A man who led an “intifada revolution” chant and climbed a traffic light, letting off a red smoke bomb, was arrested, along with another protester carrying an imitation coffin bearing “offensive language”.

Police said they were searching for a woman who was photographed holding a sign that read: “The western Zionist puppet masters instruct their evil puppets in Tel Aviv to do their dirty work.”

The march took place on the 76th anniversary of the “Nakba” – the word, meaning “catastrophe”, used by Palestinians to describe the events surrounding the establishment of the state of Israel. Many protesters carried large representations of keys, considered a symbol of properties left behind in 1948.

The authorities allowed the main protest to pass within feet of a hundreds-­strong static counter-protest in Piccadilly Circus.

Organised by Enough Is Enough, the counter-demonstration was in part to call attention to what protesters said was inadequate policing of “repeated” hate crimes at the Saturday protests, which have been taking place since soon after the Oct 7 massacres by Hamas.

Itai Gal, a spokesman for the group, said: “Unfortunately, this weekend we got all the normal slurs and death threats that we have become used to. Again, we feel we are the group being policed. It is extremely difficult to get them to take anti-Semitism ­seriously.”

Mr Gal said the group had asked the Metropolitan Police to use powers to force protesters to remove masks to expose those who had previously been arrested for shouting abuse.

This week, the Met said it only had the power to ban demonstrations where there was a risk of serious disorder. The force is having to police the protest on the same weekend as four Premier League football fixtures in the capital, two Wembley play-off finals and a demonstration at the Eritrean embassy.

Pro-Palestinian protesters carried placards including one depicting Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer with blue horns and Israeli flags across their mouths. One held a sign saying “Anti-Semitism is a label to silence the truth and justify evil.”

The term “intifada” has been interpreted by some as a call for violence, but others defend it as a call for solidarity with the Palestinian people.

One placard depicted Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer with blue horns and Israeli flags across their mouths

The march went ahead despite months of complaints from the Jewish community and some MPs that Jewish people do not feel safe in central London while the protests are taking place.

This week, the Metropolitan Police said it only had the power to ban demonstrations where there was a risk of serious disorder. The force is having to police the protest on the same weekend as four Premier League football fixtures in the capital, two Wembley play-off finals and a demonstration at the Eritrean Embassy.

A total of eight people were arrested, according to the Met. Scotland Yard said one was detained after assaulting an officer, while another was arrested during an altercation between a man and one of the main protesters.

The Met said a woman reported a sexual assault near Piccadilly Circus Underground station, resulting in an arrest. A further two men were arrested during the march on suspicion of affray.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which organised the protest, said the march commemorated “ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians, three-quarters of Palestinian population, from their homeland in 1947/8, and the subsequent denial of their right to return”.