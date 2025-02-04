Chaos, lawsuits are the point: Trump expects Supreme Court to give him a free pass | Opinion

Chris Brennan, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Donald Trump learned a valuable lesson while out of office between his first and second term as president ‒ he can get away with just about anything if at least five of the six conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court take his side.

All six conservative justices granted Trump broad immunity last summer that helped him dodge accountability in a pair of criminal cases, a legal assist that boosted his shot at winning a second term.

Now that he's back in the White House, Trump appears to be angling for the Supreme Court to expand his powers as president. It's been a whirlwind two weeks as Trump and his MAGA wrecking crew attack the federal government, agency by agency.

Three of his actions stand out because of how clearly illegal they are: an executive order to abolish "birthright citizenship," his attempt to freeze federal spending through existing grant programs, and his efforts to shift employment classifications as a precursor to firing huge numbers of federal employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump isn't just picking fights for fun here. He's losing early rounds in the lowest reaches of the federal court system so those cases can climb on appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump wants loyalty from federal workers

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Feb. 03, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Federal employees and supporters are demonstrating against Elon Musk, tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, and his aids who have been given access to federal employee personal data and have allegedly locked out career civil servants from the OPM computer systems.

Trump's effort to reclassify federal employees to make it easier to fire them is a reboot of an effort from the last year of his first term. That also restarted legal challenges to the move.

Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), told me his group, along with Democracy Forward, sued the Trump administration in federal court last week on behalf of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

He sees the move to erase more than 100 years of civil service protections as a way to force out experienced senior employees and replace them with Trump's "political loyalists."

ADVERTISEMENT

"They can't just replace the people who actually know what they're doing with loyalists when the law says that you're not allowed to do that," Bookbinder said.

Opinion: Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you

But Trump's approach to established norms has always been to burn them to the ground and then see whether anyone accuses him of arson. He's just moving faster about it in his second term.

"I feel pretty confident that they are trying to create a perception that they can do whatever they want and see what sticks," Bookbinder said.

Trump has no choice. Congress has to have its say.

Trump's attack on federal spending faced early stumbles last week after a judge blocked a plan, laid out in a vaguely worded and illogically reasoned memo from the Office of Management and Budget, to halt payments of previously approved loans and grants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This all seemed designed to sow confusion and create chaos. True to form, Trump blamed the confusion for the chaos. News reports about federal agencies trying to understand the order were denounced as "hoaxes."

Activists protest on Jan. 28, 2025, near the White House against President Donald Trump's plan to pause most federal grants and loans. At a hearing on the dispute on Feb. 3, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan continued to block the Trump administration’s efforts to freeze trillions of dollars in federal spending and directed the administration to show by the end of the week how it’s complying.

A swift retreat, with the memo being "rescinded," was immediately contradicted by a White House statement that said the order would be "rigorously implemented."

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, who temporarily blocked the plan last week, said at a hearing Monday that federal grants were still not restored to some nonprofits. She was mulling another order to change that.

CREW sent a letter to Congress last week, before the freeze, citing the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which Congress passed because President Richard Nixon tried to unilaterally shut down some federal funding that had been approved by Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion: With Trump, every day is 'Groundhog Day.' A nightmare over and over again.

Trump wants to be an all-powerful president, but the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to appropriate and spend money.

"That's another area where they seem to be just trying to push ahead with no regard for what the law says," said Bookbinder, who predicted more litigation if members of Congress don't defend their own powers.

"Nixonian" is a phrase in government that is almost never intended as a compliment. But here is Trump acting just like Nixon ‒ but "sort of on steroids," Bookbinder said.

Trump's birthright executive order shocked a judge

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025.

Trump's moves can be frivolous and serious at the same time. His executive order to end birthright citizenship ‒ the protection under the Constitution's 14th Amendment that says people born in this country are citizens ‒ was a flagrantly illegal overreach that played well with white nationalists but couldn't survive a legal challenge.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour imposed a 14-day restraining order on Jan. 23, dismissing it as the most "blatantly unconstitutional" act he had seen in four decades on the bench.

"Where were the lawyers" when the executive order was drawn up? Coughenour asked at the hearing.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Trump doesn't care about a judge's opinion about him breaking the law. I'd be surprised if he ever read the Constitution. But he can count to five ‒ the number of Supreme Court justices it takes to let him have his way.

He predicted last week that the justices will again bend to his will on birthright citizenship.

"I just think we’ll end up winning in court, in the Supreme Court," Trump said from the White House. "I think we’re going to win that case. I look forward to winning it."

We'll have to wait and see if the conservatives on the Supreme Court, now with a clear view of Trump's disdain for the Constitution and judicial review of presidential actions, will again think that holding him accountable is somehow the opposite of law and order in this country.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Chris Brennan on X, formerly known as Twitter: @ByChrisBrennan

You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page, on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump doesn't care about the law. Will the Supreme Court? | Opinion

Latest Stories

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • Observers call for pressure on U.S. corporations as Trump, Musk take aim at Canada

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Trump to pause promised tariffs for 30 days after speaking with Trudeau

    U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Putin Uses An Alarming Dog Metaphor To Predict How Europe Will Respond To Trump

    It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.

  • In Kentucky bourbon country, the prospect of a trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away

    LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — In the rolling hills of Kentucky where most of the world's bourbon supply is crafted, the prospect of a new trade war feels like an aching hangover that won't go away.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • 'We won't come back': Canadian snowbird in Florida says | Canada Tonight

    When Canadian snowbird Suzan Leuenberger first heard about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, she said she felt 'betrayed.' Leuenberger, who has been spending her past few winters in Florida, says due to the ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S., she won't be going back to Florida.

  • Trump's Canada, Mexico, China tariffs suspend loophole behind fentanyl shipments

    President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.

  • Tim Kaine Shares 1 Reason Why Trump Blamed DEI Hiring For Deadly Plane Crash

    The Democratic senator said the president had good reason to promote the baseless theory.

  • Musk Says DOGE Halting Treasury Payments to US Contractors

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said his “DOGE team” of government efficiency enforcers is shutting down some payments to federal contractors, suggesting that the world’s richest man may have access to sensitive systems used at the US Treasury Department. Most Read from BloombergNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping

  • Opinion - With chaos reigning supreme, Trump’s honeymoon is already over

    Donald Trump's chaotic transition to the White House has already led to a series of mistakes, including freezing federal spending and blaming a plane crash on DEI policies, further dividing the nation and increasing his disapproval rating to 46 percent.

  • CNN Reveals What Americans Think of Trump’s Tariffs Plan

    CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten warned viewers on Monday’s edition of CNN News Central that President Donald Trump’s tariffs polling numbers are “Horrible!” Mediaite reported. The president imposed a 25 percent tariff against trading partners Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on goods from China, before hitting pause on the Mexican tariffs. This policy has been received with widespread criticism and will result in temporary “pain” for consumers, by Trump’s own admission. Enten joined CN