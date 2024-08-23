'Chaos' at Music Festival as Storm Lilian Hits England

A festival goer recorded the chaotic scene that was the camping site of the Creamfields festival in the morning of August 23, after Storm Lilian hit the UK.

Video by Gethin Skates shows tents flattened after what local reports described as “a long and unpleasant night” for the campers.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for the area this Friday, August 23. Credit: Gethin Skates via Storyful

Video Transcript

I was Gee my 'n.

Iron Gee my h m. Iron Gee my water.

hy Iron Gee my 'n.

Ja.

Iron water.

Ja.