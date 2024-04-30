Chaos warning as inspectors at Brexit border scheduled to clock off at 7pm

Nick Gutteridge
·4 min read
Lorry approaches English border sign in Dover
The border sign greeting lorry drivers as they enter Dover, where an apparent computer malfunction caused problems on Tuesday - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Importers have warned that plans for goods inspectors at the Brexit border to clock off at 7pm risk creating chaos.

Industry bosses have urged ministers to address the “crazy” situation, which will result in almost all checkpoints being shut overnight, amid fears it will affect fresh food supplies.

It will mean that trucks bringing produce into the country through southern ports, including Dover, will be redirected to a single processing facility in Kent.

The warning was issued as long-delayed post-Brexit border controls on large quantities of “medium risk” goods, including fresh food, finally came into force on Tuesday.

Trucks queueing at the port of Dover
Trucks queueing at the port of Dover - DANIEL LEAL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The checks are designed to better protect the UK against importing diseases from the continent, including African swine fever.

But importers have warned the way they are being implemented risks causing long delays for lorry drivers who are transporting perishable goods such as food.

They fear some could even be forced to park overnight and wait until facilities open at 7am, meaning they miss deadlines for delivering to supermarkets.

Under the new regime, trucks entering the UK will have their paperwork checked at ports and will then have to drive on to inland facilities for physical inspections.

The Government has built a special purpose site at Sevington, near Ashford, which will operate 24 hours a day with capacity to process over 1,200 lorries.

Commercial providers will also be allowed to carry out the checks using official inspectors, but many will not be available between 7pm and 7am.

Threat to ‘highly perishable’ goods

Nigel Jenney, the chief executive of the Fresh Produce Consortium, told the BBC the situation was “absolutely crazy” and would badly affect importers.

“Our goods are highly perishable and are delivered on a just in time basis,” he said.

“Ninety-five percent of all our consignments from Europe arrive in the evening and through the night to be delivered… so that we can enjoy that produce the next day.”

He said lorry drivers arriving after 7pm would face the choice between parking for the night or driving inland to Sevington.

But he warned the latter option was not viable for most importers because of the “astronomical” fees charged at the Government facility.

Mr Jenney said the cost came to £5,000 per consignment compared to just £100 at commercial sites, making it “just not affordable for our sector”.

A sign for the Sevington inland border facility
The Sevington facility could be the only option available for lorries arriving at night, but importers say the cost is prohibitive - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Phil Pluck, the chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, said it was “crazy” that Sevington was the only 24/7 facility open to trucks.

“It’s absolutely stupid when you’ve got lorries coming off at 11pm at night,” he said.

“If they’re carrying fresh fish, for example, that load will be spoiled and there will be masses of food wastage. It could even mean bankruptcy if the retailer rejects it.

“And if you’ve got to sit there overnight you’ve got diesel engines running all through the night to keep chilled goods such as food or plants at the right temperature.”

Mr Pluck was critical of the Government, saying they hadn’t listened to industry and “just don’t understand the 24/7 nature of haulage coming over from Europe”.

Concerns have also been raised that drivers who are forced to park overnight with valuable loads could become targets for thieves.

Concerns raised over driver welfare

The Road Haulage Association warned there were questions around driver welfare and checks needed to be “as efficient and seamless as possible”.

“Additional processing time could impact the wider economy through increased costs and administration, and any loss of perishable and temperature-controlled items,” it said.

Industry insiders reported chaotic scenes at Sevington on the first day of checks, with officials forced to simply wave through hundreds of vehicles.

An apparent computer malfunction meant one in three trucks arriving in Dover was identified as having the wrong paperwork and diverted to the inland facility.

One insider said the site was unable to cope with demand, adding: “They’ve got the front and back gates open and they’re just waving them all through.”

Government officials insisted there are enough resources in place for the new checks and said commercial customs posts can extend their opening hours if necessary.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe, a Cabinet Office minister, defended the introduction of the controls, and said they were essential to keep the UK safe from imported diseases.

“We have listened to all parts of industry every step of the way and will continue to support them to implement these changes as smoothly as possible,” she said.

