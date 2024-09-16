Chappell Roan admits to feeling like a 'bad person'

Chappell Roan has felt like a "bad person" throughout her life.

The 26-year-old music star has admitted to feeling "out of control and angry" at various points in her life.

The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker told The Face magazine: "All I want in life is to feel like a good person, because I felt like such a bad person my whole life – the worst kid in the family, always so out of control and angry.

"It’s been really hard to forgive, one, my parents for not knowing how to handle that correctly. And two, myself, for being like, dude, you were un-medicated, going through puberty and refused to believe you were anxious or depressed."

Now, Chappell is focused on "honouring the childhood" she never had.

She said: "Now, I am the girl who does the Britney [Spears] routine; I am the girl who plays dress-up. I’m making up for that time. When I realised that I should dedicate my career to honouring the childhood I never got, it got big quick."

Chappell has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years.

The singer has actually leaned on other female music stars, like Sabrina Carpenter, in an effort to navigate fame and success.

She said: "No one understands that it truly falls all on you.

"No one understands except other artists … Sabrina [Carpenter] even texted me: ​‘Hey, I feel crazy. I know you feel crazy.’ So it’s, like, girlies leaning on each other."

Despite this, Chappell feels she's finally getting rewarded for her hard work and talent.

She explained: "I probably have one of the best deals ever in modern music because I was like: ​‘F*** you guys, give me what I want or I’m going to do this myself'.

"Now I can be like: ​‘Look at the numbers, b****.’"