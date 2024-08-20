Chappell Roan Blasts Stalkers and Entitled Fans for Harassment: ‘I’m Allowed to Say No to Creepy Behavior’

As her star continues to grow, Chappell Roan is speaking out against the stalkers and entitled fans who think it’s fine to harass or abuse her online or in person.

In a series of TikTok posts made earlier today, the singer shared her feelings on the expectations that fans have of her and the artificial sense of familiarity that being famous in the digital age has created for fans of her music. Roan, whose debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” currently sits behind Taylor Swift at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, first laid out her perspective by comparing the way that people talk to her to how they would respond to a random person on the street.

“I need you to answer questions, just answer my questions for a second: If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I take a photo with you?’ and she says ‘No, what the fuck?’ and then you get mad at this random lady?” she said. “Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read online about her is true? I’m a random bitch, you’re a random bitch. Just think about that for a second, OK?”

Roan followed with a more pointed reaction to fans who abuse or stalk her or her family. “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she continued. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it.

“I don’t want whatever the fuck you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity,” she continued. “I don’t give a fuck if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s fucking weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”

Roan has gained significant traction over the past year thanks to breakthrough performances at Lollapalooza and Coachella. Her debut album, which came out last September, has maintained a steady climb as have its singles including “Good Luck Babe.” Thus far, she’s had seven Hot 100 hits over the past year.

She recently revealed that Hollywood has come calling for her with acting roles that she’s turned down for several reasons. “I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are fucking crazy,” she told Interview. “I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘Fuck that.’”

