Chappell Roan brings campy glamour to the MTV VMAs with red-carpet look: See the photo

Chappell Roan is "Hot to Go!" for her VMAs debut.

The pop sensation, who is up for four awards at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, arrived at New York's UBS Arena Wednesday night in an eye-catching ensemble that exuded the singer's signature campy glamour.

Roan donned a flowy black dress, which she paired with a light green coat that draped the floor behind her with its extravagant train.

Roan is up for best new artist, MTV Push performance of the year ("Red Wine Supernova"), song of summer ("Good Luck, Babe!") and best trending video ("Hot to Go!").

In addition to being a nominated act, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer is set to hit the VMAs stage for a solo performance.

Chappell Roan made her debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night. The pop sensation stunned on the red carpet with a campy look.

'That's not normal': Chappell Roan speaks out against 'creepy behavior' from fans

Roan's VMAs appearance comes amid the singer's headlining Midwest Princess Tour. Earlier this month, Roan was forced to cancel a trio of concerts in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, citing "scheduling conflicts." Her concert in Berlin was rescheduled for Sept. 23.

"I am so sorry (and) very disappointed :(" Roan wrote in an Aug. 29 X post. " I promise I will be back. I'm heartbroken 💔 thank you for understanding."

2024 has been a banner year for Roan, who released her debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" last September. The synthpop LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in late August. Her latest single, "Good Luck, Babe!", scored her a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 6.

'Biggest set of all time': Chappell Roan may have made history at Lollapalooza

She's also struck gold on the touring circuit. Roan performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April and as an opening act on Olivia Rodrigo’s recent Guts World Tour. Her August set at Lollapalooza was packed with thongs of fans, with a festival spokesperson later revealing Roan had the "biggest daytime set" in Lollapalooza history.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chappell Roan makes VMAs debut: See singer's campy red-carpet look