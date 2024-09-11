Chappell Roan Brings Medieval Fashion Moment to 2024 MTV VMAs with a Cape, Sword and Her Very Own Knight

The singer is nominated for best new artist at this year's show

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Chappell Roan at 2024 MTV VMAs

Chappell Roan didn't mess around when it came to getting ready for her first MTV VMAs.

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer, 26, brought her epic style to the red carpet in New York on Sept. 11 — and she brought it medieval style. She showed up wearing a sheer flowing Y/Project gown topped with a mint green cape. Underneath she wore thigh-high boots.

Noam Galai/Getty Chappell Roan at 2024 MTV VMAs

Her accessories may have shown up the dress, though — she carried a sword and wore metal cuffs on each wrist, as well as a large cross necklace and more jewels. She also rocked extra long nails for added drama.

She wore her red hair in romantic curls swept off her face and was escorted by a knight in appropriate attire. Her glam was dark and vampy with a smokey eye and dark red lipstick.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Chappell Roan at 2024 MTV VMAs

For her first-ever VMAs, Roan is nominated for best new artist. She's up against Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Tyla. She's also set to perform during the show. Also performing are Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello and Katy Perry, who will take home the Video Vanguard Award.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Chappell Roan at 2024 MTV VMAs

"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon," Bruce Gillmer, Paramount's president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+'s chief content officer for music, said in a statement.

He added, "With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."

Marleen Moise/Getty Chappell Roan at Gov Ball

Roan has become known for her envelope-pushing fashion choices on stage. At this year's Governors Ball in New York, she dressed as the Statue of Liberty. She told the crowd she was "in drag" as the monument because Lady Liberty is "the biggest queen of them all,” before quoting the poem etched on the Statue of Liberty.

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free," she quoted part of the poem, before explaining the words in her opinion, per a video shared on TikTok by Rolling Stone.

"That means freedom in trans rights, that means freedom in women's rights...and it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories," she said after getting visibly emotional.

The 2024 MTV VMAs air on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the UBS Arena in New York.

