Chappell Roan Confronts Photog at Olivia Rodrigo’s Movie Premiere for Alleged Rude Behavior: ‘I Deserve an Apology’

The pop star had a not-so-friendly red carpet run-in with a familiar face

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan is putting her foot down.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the “Bitter” singer, 26, had a red carpet run-in with a familiar face at the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour world premiere at nya studios EAST in Los Angeles.

However, it was far from a friendly reunion.

"You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys,” the singer could be heard saying in a video shared to social media as she approached the photographer.

Related: Chappell Roan Recalls Feeling 'Suicidal for Years' While Growing Up and Being Told 'You Need God'

“You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me,” Roan said.

From the video, it’s unclear if the “Good Luck, Babe” artist got her apology, but another person from her team could be seen attempting to intervene before the clip ended.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Chappell Roan at the"Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" World Premiere at nya studios EAST on October 25, 2024

Friday’s incident comes a little over a month after Roan had another red carpet situation.

On Sept. 11, she attended the VMAs red carpet pre-show at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York where she was a MTV VMAs 2024 nominee.

Related: Chappell Roan Reacts to Fan Using a Nintendo DS to Document Her London Concert: 'Bitch, Is That a DS?'

Her special night soon turned into a spectacle when videos widely shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter) showed the pop star visibly upset after someone on the carpet was heard saying "shut the f--- up."

"You shut the f--- up," Roan replied, pointing in the person’s direction.

Variety shared the video as well, but from another angle of the interaction, and was able to identify the person she responded to as a photographer.

Noam Galai/Getty Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Seconds later, Roan stepped back to gather herself and fix her outfit, adding, "Don't. Not me, bitch!"

The “My Kink Is Karma” singer used the red carpet to address the incident, telling Entertainment Tonight her side of the story.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying," Roan told the outlet. "And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after the VMA incident, Roan canceled both scheduled dates of the All Things Go music festival in New York City on Sept. 28, and in Columbia, Md. on Sept. 29, sharing that fame had become “overwhelming.”

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” Roan wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time.

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health," she continued. "I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.