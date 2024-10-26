Chappell Roan Confronts Photographer at Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert Film Premiere: ‘I Deserve an Apology’

Chappell Roan demanded an apology from a photographer on the red carpet for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour” premiere. She accused the photographer of “being disrespectful to me at the Grammys,” and claimed they had “yelled” at her during a Grammy party, as heard in a video of the confrontation circulating online.

In the video, she is seen asking for an apology for the photographer, saying she “deserve[s] an apology for that” and “You need to apologize to me.” The accused photographer appears silent at first, but Roan continues questioning him until someone guiding her through the red carpet tugs on her arm to intervene.

Roan had a similar run-in on a red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year. Variety caught the moment on video, where Roan responded to a yelling photographer who yelled at her to“Shut the fuck up,” by responding: “You shut the fuck up.” At the time of this article’s publication, the identity of the photographer in the most recent altercation is unconfirmed.

Roan attended the premiere on Friday, taking a break from a hectic festival schedule. In recent weeks, she’s expressed a battle with the “overwhelming” feelings that come with a rapid rise to fame. Indeed, Roan is one of the biggest stars of the moment, with her sudden and quick ascent to fame happening in just a year.

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my

health,” Roan said in a statment she shared in late September after canceling a pair of appearances. “I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

