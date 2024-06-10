Chappell Roan Dresses as Statue of Liberty at Governors Ball to Make Emotional Statement About 'Freedom'

The singer quoted the poem etched on the famed New York City landmark before speaking about "freedom for all oppressed people"

Jack Irvin Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan made a bold statement at the 2024 Governors Ball.

During her set at the New York City music festival on Sunday, June 9, the "Casual" singer, 26, took the stage dressed as the Statue of Liberty, complete with green body paint, a crown headpiece, a tube top and a skirt.

She made her entrance inside of a red apple, another homage to the city where the festival was taking place, and then exited the apple to kick off her set with her hit "Femininomenon."

Jack Irvin Chappell Roan performs at the 2024 Governor's Ball

Roan told the crowd she was "in drag" because she's "the biggest queen of them all,” before quoting the poem etched on the Statue of Liberty.

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free," she quoted part of the poem, before explaining the words in her opinion, per a video shared on TikTok by Rolling Stone.

"That means freedom in trans rights, that means freedom in women's rights...and it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories," she said after getting visibly emotional.

Jack Irvin Chappell Roan dresses in a New York City taxi-inspired outfit at the 2024 Governors Ball in June 9, 2024

During her set, the “My Kink Is My Karma,” singer also came out dressed as a classic yellow New York City taxi cab.

Roan, who is openly queer, spoke to PEOPLE in 2023 about why she is an advocate of drag performance and books drag queens to open for her as anti-LGBTQIA legislation and drag bans make headlines in the U.S.

“It's just a great way to engage the local queer community to that city,” she explained at the time. "I encourage people to tip the queens, that's redistributing funds within the community there, and also it just gives a platform for the drag queens."

She added, "Some of these queens have never performed in front of a crowd that big before, and it's just fun.”

