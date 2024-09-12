Chappell Roan Was Harassed on the VMAs 2024 Red Carpet and Her Response Was Brutal

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

If you're going to tell America's reigning Midwest Princess to shut the fuck up, you had better be prepared for what comes next. Chappell Roan at the VMAs 2024 clapped back at a red carpet photographer, and the video has her stans assembling to ride at dawn.

In the clip, shared on Twitter by Pop Crave, you can hear a male voice faintly yell, “Shut the fuck up,” at Roan as she's preparing to pose for photos. Immediately, Roan whips around and shouts back at the person, “No, you shut the fuck up!” And the answer to this Clue murder is Chappell Roan, at the VMAs 2024, with the verbal lead pipe.

Recently, Roan's videos calling out fans who harass her publicly have gone viral, but perhaps that message should have been heard by random red carpet photographers as well. Personally, I think Roan has every right to stick up for herself, and I'm not alone.

Many Twitter-users commented on the video, “Chappell roan they could never make me hate you,” while others compared Roan's treatment by fans and paparazzi to how pop stars were treated in the early 2000s. “I love Chappell bad omg I hope she continues putting photographers and stan twt in their place. Fuck being professional that didn’t work in the 2000s and it for sure isn’t working now,” wrote one.

Chappell Roan, you could never make us hate you.

