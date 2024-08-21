Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo Perform Surprise 'Hot to Go!' Duet at 'Guts' Show in L.A.

Roan supported Rodrigo as an opener during the first leg of the 'Guts' tour and a 'Sour' show

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the 'Guts' tour on Aug. 20, 2024 in Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo made Chappell Roan dance with her at the Guts World Tour.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the pair performed a surprise duet of "Hot to Go!" in Inglewood, Calif. at the Intuit Dome.

“I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time,” the "Vampire" artist, 21, told the audience.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the 'Guts' tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 2024

Rodrigo then welcomed the "Pink Pony Club" singer, 26, onstage and gave her a hug.

Added Roan, “We’re gonna sing a song, and we’re gonna teach you a dance."



In fan-captured footage, the pop stars then launched into a duet of Roan's hit "Hot to Go!" while they jumped onstage and performed the song's signature dance moves.

Rodrigo's Los Angeles shows are her final U.S. tour dates before heading to Thailand, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia for the end of 2024.

The "Casual" artist previously opened for the "Good 4 U" singer during the Guts tour — from February through April 2024 — and supported her on one of her Sour tour dates.

Last fall, Rodrigo confirmed to PEOPLE that Roan did background vocals for her, which TikTok have more recently realized.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo perform the "Hot to Go!" dance at the 'Guts' tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 2024

The "Coffee" performer also opened up to Capital Buzz back in January 2024 about providing vocals for the songs “Lacy” and “Obsessed” — from Rodrigo’s second album Guts — and “Can’t Catch Me Now” — the song for The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

“We all work out of the same studio and Dan [Nigro] is like ‘Are you free right now, can you come help?’ “ Roan said of recording the vocals. "So I go over there and sing harmonies cause it’s really nice on a song to have different tones. I love that [Olivia’s] open to having another vocalist; she’s so sweet to me."

She also confirmed that she recorded backing vocals for the track “Bad Idea Right?” but they weren't used on Rodrigo's album.

