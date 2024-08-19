Chappell Roan Reaches High Of No. 2 On Billboard 200 Chart; Taylor Swift Maintains Top Spot

Chappell Roan’s success is H-O-T-T-O-G-O.

The singer-songwriter, who has seen a meteoric ascent into pop superstardom, has reached a new high of No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart with her debut studio album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, second only to Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, still dominating for a 15th non-consecutive week.

With 72,000 more units sold, or an increase of 13%, Midwest Princess has reached a new weekly high, per Billboard. This marks a new peak for the album in the third consecutive week. Since its release in late September of last year, the album has steadily gained in popularity, most notably entering the Top 10 the week of June 22. It has moved up week by week since then.

Also on the chart this week, in descending order, is Mogan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time, Billie Eilish’s melodic Hit Me Hard And Soft, and Charli XCX’s summer phenomenon Brat.

Roan’s exponential breakthrough has been ten years in the making, with social media viral hits and key appearances undergirding her rise. The artist has since performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, Coachella, the Governors Ball Music Festival, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (on which she was also a featured guest), Lollapalooza, and more. She also opened for fellow Gen Z artist Olivia Rodrigo earlier this year.

Last week, Roan went semi-viral for scolding her VIP section at Outside Lands for not dancing along with her performance, saying, “It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re so way too cool to do this. You’re not fun! Be fun and try!”

The “Red Wine Supernova” singer is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the VMAs, which will be held on Sept. 11.

