Chappell Roan Says She Misses Doing 'Drugs' and 'Frolicking' in Public Before She Was Famous: 'I Miss Being Myself'

In June, the "Casual" singer opened up about struggling with her rise to pop stardom in a TikTok

Emma McIntyre/Getty Chappell Roan

There's nothing "Casual" about pop stardom — just ask Chappell Roan.

During an appearance on The Comment Section with Drew Afualo on Wednesday, July 17, Roan opened up about her rise to pop stardom and revealed what she missed most about her life pre-fame.

"[Doing] drugs in public," Roan, 26, quipped. "That's what I miss. Just like, rolling up, being a f---ing freak at the bar or making out with someone at the bar."

She added, "I miss frolicking, obviously, because now I'm self-conscious to frolic."

Above anything else, the "Pink Pony Club" singer also misses going out in public and doing things like "being in a Forever 21 and not being judged."

"I'm in disguise most of the time. But like, I miss just walking around being by myself. I guess being by myself is [what] I miss," she added.

In addition to getting recognized, Roan has started to feel like her safety is compromised when she's out in public.

"People have started to be freaks," she said. "They follow me and know where my parents live and my sister, where my sister works, all this weird s—."

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Chappell Roan

She added, "A few years ago I said if [there was] stalker vibes, like family was in danger, [that's] when I would quit. We're there."

In June, Roan reflected on her fame in a TikTok and revealed that some of her fellow pop singers had reached out to offer some comfort.

"I'm reflecting on my life and the past couple of weeks have been cuckoo,” Roan began. "But what's so reassuring and so f---ing sick is — the pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives or have been f---ing stans [of] the past two or three years — a lot of them have reached out and are so supportive and girl's girls.”

"To have people I look up to reach out and offer like a friend or help, I don't know, it's just sick and it makes me believe in the world," the "Naked in Manhattan" singer said emotionally.

That same month, Roan paused a concert in North Carolina and confessed she was having trouble keeping up with her newfound fame to the crowd.

"I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast, and it's really hard to keep up. I'm just being honest that I'm just having a hard time today," she said, according to a fan-captured video posted to TikTok.

Roan added, "I'm not trying to give you a lesser show, it's just, there's a lot. Thank you for understanding. This is all I've ever wanted. It's just heavy sometimes."



