Chappell Roan Says She's Going to Shout Out Her Ex If She Wins at 2024 MTV VMAs: 'You Got Me Here'

The pop star is set to make her live performance debut at the awards show, which will air live from New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 11

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Chappell Roan at the 2024 MTV VMAs in Elmont, N.Y.

Chappell Roan knows exactly who she'll thank if she wins at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

During a pre-show interview on the red carpet, the "Pink Pony Club" singer revealed she'd be giving her ex a shout-out, should she end up with a Moon Person.

"You got me here," Roan, 26, told MTV. "I'm really trying not to cuss right now. Thank you to my ex. Thank you to, you know, I mean, the classics. The classics."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Chappell Roan arrives at the 2024 MTV VMAs in Elmont, N.Y.

Related: Chappell Roan Brings Medieval Fashion Moment to 2024 MTV VMAs with a Cape, Sword and Her Very Own Knight

For her first VMAs, the "After Midnight" artist donned a medieval-inspired look on the red carpet. She sported a sheer Y/Project gown topped with a mint green cape and thigh-high boots.

Check out all of PEOPLE's full 2024 MTV VMAs coverage here.

Roan accessorized with a sword in hand and wore metal wrist cuffs on each wrist, in addition to a large cross necklace and more jewels. She also sported dramatic, long nails. Roan was also accompanied by someone dressed as a knight.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV VMAs in Elmont, N.Y.

Related: Chappell Roan Earns Cheers After Fiery Red Carpet Altercation at 2024 MTV VMAs: 'Not Me, Bitch!'

Earlier in the evening, the "Good Luck Babe!" hitmaker called someone out on the VMAs red carpet prior to the awards show.

In a clip from the pre-show, which was shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter), Roan can be heard saying "shut the f--- up." Variety provided another angle of the interaction, which revealed she was speaking to a photographer.

"You shut the f--- up," she said, pointing at the photographer before adding: "Don't. Not me, bitch!"

The "Casual" singer is nominated for best new artist against Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams , Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Tyla. She's also set to perform during the event.

Also performing are Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa and Boone.



The 2024 MTV VMAs air on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the UBS Arena in New York.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.