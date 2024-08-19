Chappell Roan Is Turning Down Movie Offers Because ‘Actors Are F—ing Crazy’ and Hollywood Is ‘So Scary’: ‘Id Rather Get Arrested’ Than Be an Actor

Chappell Roan’s pop star rise hit a new peak as her album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” currently sits behind Taylor Swift in the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200. The success of Roan’s music career is apparently turning heads in Hollywood, as Roan told “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bown Yang for Interview magazine that she’s been getting acting offers in recent months. Roan has turned them all down for one reason: “I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are fucking crazy.”

“I get so freaked out by film people,” Roan said. “I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No’…Literally, no. I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘Fuck that.'”

“The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control,” she continued. “I can put out music whenever I want. I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be like, ‘It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.'”

Roan is turning down acting offers for now, but she isn’t shutting out Hollywood forever. For starters, she said that a potential acting gig “would have to be really specific and really silly. I would maybe do a cameo.”

“Yeah. I’ve been trained how to act, but it’s the most stressful thing in the world to me,” she added. “I would rather get arrested. because I know how to operate myself in jail….Yeah. It would really have to be the right thing and the right timing.”

Roan recently picked up a best new artist nomination from the MTV Video Music Awards and is confirmed to be performing at the ceremony on Sept. 11. She’s being widely viewed as a contender for the Grammy for best new artist as well. Her album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” was released last September and has transformed into a blockbuster hit over the last few months thanks to singles like “Good Luck Babe” and the pop star’s acclaimed festival appearances at Coachella and Governor’s Ball.

