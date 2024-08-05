Charcuterie boards and cheese scones make up the modern day picnics

British picnickers are upgrading their outdoor dining with charcuterie boards, homemade sausage rolls and cheese scones. Research polling 2,000 adults found one in five will serve up a selection of cured meats when eating al fresco, while olives (25 per cent), paté (15 per cent) and sushi (10 per cent) are also among the more favoured food items now served at picnics. But it’s not just food having a glow up, as cider (15 per cent), prosecco (15 per cent), and iced coffee (10 per cent) are also proving popular. It also emerged 11 per cent want to impress pals with a posh picnic, while 29 per cent agreed classic picnic dishes are being shunned for modern alternatives. The study was commissioned by Aspall Cyder which has partnered with etiquette coach, Jo Bryant, to share tips on how to ‘picnic properly’ - marking the launch of its new Crisp Apple Cyder slimline can this summer. Jo Bryant said: “Whether you’re heading to a picture-perfect spot, on the beach or just popping out to relax in your back garden, here in Britain we love a good picnic."