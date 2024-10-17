Charge electric cars pay-per-mile tax instead of fuel duty, Rachel Reeves urged

Drivers of electric cars should have a pay-per-mile tax imposed on them to help replace fuel duty, Rachel Reeves has been urged.

The Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) called on the Chancellor to introduce a 2p-per-kilometre tax on using electric vehicles.

The RAC urged Ms Reeves in September to consider imposing pay-per-mile taxes on drivers of petrol and diesel cars.

Pay-per-mile taxes are unpopular because they fall most heavily on those who must drive the furthest. Outside London and south-east England public transport options are few and far between, leaving most of the country no viable alternative but to drive.

The Chancellor is facing intense pressure from lobby groups in the run-up to the Budget on Oct 30, including from those calling for heavier taxes on motorists.

Tax most polluting

Silviya Barrett, a CBT spokesman, said: “The Chancellor can address the £22 billion black hole and still build the infrastructure needed to deliver long-term growth by prioritising investment in high-return public transport projects, rather than low-return, carbon-intensive roads and by taxing the most polluting forms of transport the most.”

Among a list of six items the CBT wants to see taxed more heavily, including a 5p increase in fuel duty, were electric vehicles (EVs).

The CBT added: “We calculate a 2p-per-kilometre charge would raise £815 million in the first year, but revenue will grow as ZEV [zero emission vehicle] uptake increases.

“It is also low enough to maintain the incentive to switch to EVs, and it can be coupled with exemptions for existing ZEV owners or caps for certain categories of vehicles such as for fleets or people in rural areas.

“Introducing distance-based taxation for ZEVs would ensure that the transition to cleaner vehicles does not undermine public finances.”

Last year the average female road user travelled 4,340 miles (6,984km) on average, according to the Government’s annual National Transport Survey. The CBT’s proposed tax of 2p per kilometre would cost a female EV driver nearly £140 per year.

For men, who averaged 5,042 miles in 2023, the tax would cost them more than £160 a year.

Petrol and diesel cars

Fuel duty is set at 52.95p per litre, plus 20 per cent VAT on top of the pump price. EVs do not incur fuel duty because they are powered by electricity, although pro-EV campaigners say that taxes on electricity should be relaxed.

In September the RAC, which is also a backer of the CBT, called on the Chancellor to introduce pay-per-mile taxes on petrol and diesel cars.

Simon Williams, the RAC’s head of policy, said: “A pay-per-mile system could be set up according to vehicles’ emissions, with EV drivers paying the least to further encourage take-up, and ‘gas guzzlers’ paying the most.”

The CBT was established a decade after the Beeching report of 1963, which led to the closure of thousands of miles of unprofitable state-owned railways.

The charity was launched in 1973 by Sidney Weighell, deputy general secretary of the National Union of Railwaymen, in response to speculation that Ted Heath’s Conservative government was planning further cuts to railway lines.

Known for the first three decades of its existence as Transport 2000, it merged with the anti-highways pressure group Road Block in 2007 and changed its name to the Campaign for Better Transport that year.