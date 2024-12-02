Charges dropped for Palestinian activists who protested federal immigration minister

MONTREAL — The charges against three pro-Palestinian activists accused of criminally harassing federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller have been dropped.

The activists' lawyer, Barbara Bedont, said today the charges were withdrawn on Nov. 29 after the three accused presented video that countered the allegations against them.

Mohanned Mansour, Samar Elkahlout and Wendy Ing had been charged with criminal harassment and mischief for allegedly damaging a car that Miller was in, outside a Montreal Liberal byelection office in September.

Elkahlout, also known as Samar Alkhdour, has been holding regular sit-ins outside Miller's Montreal office to protest the death of her 13-year-old daughter, who died in the Gaza Strip waiting for permission to come to Canada.

Bedont says in an interview that her clients deserve an apology from Miller and that the minister should meet with them.

A spokesperson says Miller won't comment on the case, adding that the minister's Montreal office will remain closed until the safety of his staff can be ensured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press