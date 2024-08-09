Charges dropped in Woll murder case, Jackson-Bolanos still heading to prison

A judge on Friday sentenced Michael Jackson-Bolanos to 18 months to 15 years in prison for lying to a peace officer in the case of Samantha Woll. The judge also on Friday dismissed the charges of felony murder and home invasion against him in the case.

