Charges filed after woman, 82, freezes to death outside of Akron assisted living facility

WCVB - Boston

The former Hudson, Massachusetts, middle school teacher accused of raping one of her students took the stand Thursday, denying she had an inappropriate relationship with the girl. Answering questions from her attorney, Caitlin Harding testified she was having an affair with the alleged victim's mother in 2010 and had little to do with the middle school student who is now accusing her of abuse. Harding stated that a text from her saying, "I love you truly, madly, deeply," was actually sent to the girl's mother. The prosecutor has pointed to that text as evidence of the relationship between Harding and her former student. The former teacher taking the stand after several days of testimony by the prosecution's witnesses, including the alleged victim. The prosecutor will cross-examine Harding on Friday. Harding is the daughter of WCVB anchor Ed Harding.