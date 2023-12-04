Charges laid after serious assault at Grenfell

Police have arrested a Regina couple after a recent assault in Grenfell left one man seriously injured.

Just after 10:15 pm on Nov. 22, Broadview RCMP responded to the call initially to break up a fight.

“Investigation determined there was an altercation between a group of individuals,” said RCMP in a media release. “An adult male was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Fortunately, the entire event was captured on video, which greatly assisted police in their investigation. RCMP did arrest two people involved in the altercation on the Cowessess First Nation during the following day.

Kyle Wood, 30, of Regina was charged with one count attempted murder. Tracey McNabb, 25, also from Regina, was charged with single counts of aggravated assault and uttering threats.

The pair appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on Nov. 24 and also appeared in Broadview Provincial Court last week.

Broadview RCMP are continuing their investigation with the assistance of the provincial RCMP General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Services, File Hills Police Service plus members from the Moosomin, Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head and Esterhazy RCMP detachments.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation of this incident can call Broadview RCMP at (306) 696-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator