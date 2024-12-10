What charges is Luigi Mangione facing after UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing? What to know

A suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was arrested on five charges after a gun and suppressor were found in his possession at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, a criminal complaint shows.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was apprehended in Altoona, about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh, after police found a gun "consistent" with the firearm used during the shooting that occurred Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a Manhattan news conference on Monday.

The gun used in Thompson's murder is believed to have been a "ghost gun" assembled with a 3D printer, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

During the news conference, Kenny said New York police detectives were en route to Altoona to interview Mangione. Further charges related to Thompson's shooting would be determined by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to the chief.

Here is what Mangione has been charged with, as of Monday evening.

An image of the individual sought in connection to the investigation of the shooting death of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, is seen in a still image from surveillance video taken outside a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. December 4, 2024.

What charges is Luigi Mangione facing?

Mangione faces five charges in Pennsylvania, according to a criminal complaint and docket sheet viewed by USA TODAY:

One count of forgery (grade 2 felony)

One count of carrying a firearm without a license (grade 3 felony)

One count of tampering with records or identification (grade 1 misdemeanor)

One count of possessing instruments of crime (grade 1 misdemeanor)

One count of false identification to law enforcement (grade 3 misdemeanor)

Altoona Deputy Chief Derek Swope said at a Monday press conference that Mangione was taken into custody on a forgery charge after authorities discovered a fake New Jersey ID in his possession.

Mangione was also expected to face a homicide charge, Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks said at a Monday evening news conference.

According to the Scranton, Pennsylvania-based firm Kalinoski Law, carrying a firearm without a license can range from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony, depending on the circumstances of the situation. Concealing a firearm is a separate charge and is considered a third-degree felony in Pennsylvania, according to attorney Price Benowitz's firm.

Pennsylvania House passed 'Ghost Gun' bill in April

Mangione's arrest and Thompson's murder comes months after the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed HB 777, also known as the "Ghost Gun" bill, which aims to ban homemade and 3D-printed firearms in the state.

The passage of the bill occurred in April after a 104-to-97 vote, Pennsylvania General Assembly records show. If the state Senate and governor go on to approve the bill, then it would make it a third-degree felony to sell or transfer any firearm parts or accessories that are "not imprinted with a serial number registered with a federal firearms licensee," according to the bill's text.

"The proliferation of 'ghost guns' used in violent crimes throughout Pennsylvania and the nation has risen to a dangerous level," Rep. Morgan Cephas and Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta wrote in a memorandum in 2023.

"These guns, either pieced together from kits, or assembled from the sale of individual parts, are causing law enforcement and communities to grapple with an ever changing and illusive problem, one with fatal consequences."

Contributing: Jay Cannon, Nick Penzenstadler and Michael Loria, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luigi Mangione charges: What to know about his offenses in CEO's death