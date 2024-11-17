Chariah Gordon Gives a Glimpse Inside the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Group Chat: 'Not Subjected to Football' (Exclusive)

"Whatever you need to do in that group chat is safe," the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. tells PEOPLE

Group chat FOMO has never been more real.

Chariah Gordon gave PEOPLE an exclusive behind-the-screens look at the group chat she has with the WAGs of the Kansas City Chiefs, between what the women discuss on game day and why they turn to text to talk.

"We do have a group chat," the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. tells PEOPLE. "It has a little bit of everything in this group chat."

Although it features partners of the players, Gordon made clear that the WAGs group "is not subjected to football." She elaborates, "It got debates, it got outfits... it got, 'Do we want to go to the gym? Do you guys want to go to the Bible study?' It has, 'Hey, who wants to go eat today?'"

Gordon, known for her fashion-forward game-day looks she styles herself, says that outfits are a big topic of conversation in their group chat. "I would pick my own outfits and send it in a group chat like, 'Hey, do y'all like this? Do you like that?'"

She adds, "Everybody just gives their opinion on what to switch out or what to put in."

Football, of course, is still discussed. "It got a little bit of that in there," Gordon is sure to add. In fact, the group chat is especially abuzz when the games are in play and all eyes are on their partners on the field.

"When somebody's guy does good or gets hurt or anything, we're checking on each other," Gordon says. "We're saying things like, 'Oh, your man just made a touchdown. Yay!' We just in there supporting each other all the way around."

Just as much as the group chat is fun for the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, Gordon views it as a sense of community as well. "I think that's something that I really love and enjoy because we all are away from our real friends, our family."

"We started new lives, having kids and we are doing it together," continues the mom of two, who shares son Mecole III and daughter Ci with Hardman Jr. "Y'all kids want to go to the park? Y'all want to go to the pool?" Gordon says of the questions posed in the chat.

Above all, Gordon says making the group chat "a comfortable" and "safe space for the ladies" is a priority and a place for them to "be themselves, get to know each other, vent, let it out." She adds, "Whatever you need to do in that group chat is safe."

Whether it is in the suites where they cheer or the tributes they post on social media, the Chiefs WAGs' support is undeniable.

Most recently, Gordon — who triples as a dedicated partner, mother and self-built entrepreneur — stepped out in support of her fiancé and the Chiefs for their victorious game against the Denver Broncos 16-14 on Nov. 10. She even brought her baby daughter, Ci, who made her game day debut!

Gordon, who famously turns to her Instagram to give fans an inside look into the suite, shared several fun moments on her Instagram Stories throughout the eventful night. In one photo, she shared a pic of Taylor Swift cuddling up with Ci for a sweet snap.

"Auntie Tay & Baby Ci,” Gordon captioned the photo, alongside some heart-eye emojis. The photo featured an image of the pop superstar holding a bow-donning Ci in her arms while wearing a tweed Versace red-and-black windowpane blazer.

“My baby first Chiefs game,” the proud mom wrote earlier in her Instagram Stories as she shared a clip of Ci's brother Mecole III playing on the steps of their stadium suite. “My baby had such a good time watching his dad," she wrote alongside another.

