Charity criticises council over Ikea spend

Jenni Muskett from Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has questioned the council's priorities

A charity supporting people who have been sexually abused has criticised a council for investing more money in a city centre development whilst cutting its contract.

But Coventry City Council has now asked its cabinet to help meet a multi-million pound shortfall on its transformation plans for the site.

As part of its budget cuts, the council has ended a £200,000 contract with Coventry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (CRASAC), which has led the charity to question the council's spending priorities.

The council has said it cannot comment on the cost of transforming the furniture store, but it will be good for the city, and boost the region's economy.

Work to convert the former store into a cultural centre is set to start later in the year

Coventry City Council bought the Ikea building after it closed it in 2020, and the BBC has learnt it spent about £9m on the purchase.

It is thought the total cost of the scheme could be more than £55m but the council would not be drawn on a figure.

Coventry City councillor David Welsh (Lab) said the development will be good for the city

The Labour-run council has warned in recent months that it was at risk of being declared effectively bankrupt, and councillors voted to approve a plan to plug a £20m gap in its finances this year.

The budget includes a 4.99% rise in council tax, and cuts to street lighting and school bus routes.

Sexual abuse support charity CRASAC has also had its council contract ended.

The charity said that meant having to close its waiting lists to teenagers and adults seeking treatment.

"What we cost to run is very little, actually, in terms of a million pounds for a building, or £400,000 for the swimming baths,'' said Jenni Muskett from the centre.

"What is the value we are placing on children and adult's lives?"

'Flatpack fantasy'

Conservative councillor Gary Ridley said it was a "real plot twist" to learn that the council now wanted to borrow more money to complete the Ikea project, after recently warning about its financial situation and "slashing basic services."

"If this now needs more money, is this Ikea project viable, or is just a flatpack fantasy?," he added.

Coventry City Council claim that the scheme will generate more than £185m over ten years, and breathe new life into the city.

Labour councillor David Welsh said he could not comment on the total cost of the project

"I can't go into the figures, as there are commercial sensitivities around it," he said.

But the councillor insisted there was a "robust business case" and the development would be "good for the city."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

