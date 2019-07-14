Charity donating bikes to Saint John families

A charity is helping get bicycles into the hands of Saint John families that can't afford them.

Crescent Valley Resource Centre gave 18 bikes to Saint John residents on Thursday and hopes to give out more this summer.

Anne Driscoll, the centre's executive director, said while the bikes are normally given to people who can't afford them but anyone can take advantage of the program.

"People just fill out an application form for the bike," said Driscoll.

"We process it, put them on the list and when a bike becomes available we give them a call and we make sure they have a new helmet which we provide … and away they go on their new bike."

The bikes are donated to the centre from all over the Saint John area.

Some of them come from families where a child has outgrown their old bike. Some are donated after a cyclist upgrades and some come from people who have found out biking isn't really for them.

Driscoll said a new addition this year is ensuring the bikes are safe to ride.

"We hired a bike technician this year and he is doing all the bike repairs for us," he said.

Driscoll said the people who are getting bikes are diverse, from children just looking to play to adults who use the bikes as their main transportation.

"We have a lot of newcomers from outside of North America and many of them are used to riding a bike," said Driscoll.

"So we've been able to provide bicycles for many adult newcomers who are using it for transportation just simply to be able to get groceries or to go to work and back."

Driscoll doesn't know the exact number of bikes the centre has given out all together but estimates it to be approaching 500.