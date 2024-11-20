Charity heart-warmed after hikers raise £30k

Supporters of a charity that provides end-of-life care have raised about £30,000 after taking part in hikes and walks in memory of their loved ones.

Sue Ryder was forced to cancel the Starlight Hike Peterborough event last month due to bad weather.

Despite the setback, the charity said 88 people from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough embarked on their own 5km (3.1 mile) and 10km (6.2 mile) hikes.

Cheyenne Smith, community fundraising manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, described the fundraising as "heart-warming".

"The vital funds raised will significantly help bridge the funding gap we faced, particularly at a time when costs are rising, and more people are expected to need our care," she added.

The Peterborough event was expected to draw 500 walkers to Ferry Meadows on 5 October, until it was called off following heavy rain and flooding.

Lucy Cowlishaw's mum Sue was cared for at the Thorpe Hall Hospice [Sue Ryder]

Lucy Cowlishaw, 42, from Stamford, was set to join the hike with 20 members of her family and friends to celebrate the life of her mum, Sue Cowlishaw, who was cared for at the Peterborough hospice.

She described how her group instead raised a "few glasses" to her mum at her parent's "old local pub", while dressed as "dancing queens" in tribute to her mother's love of Abba.

Two weeks later, some of them embarked on their own 10km walk.

"It was a beautiful and fitting day to remember my beautiful and brave mum and share stories of her while thanking those who had kindly donated to such a worthwhile cause," said Ms Cowlishaw.

The 2025 Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough is due to take place on 4 October at Ferry Meadows.

