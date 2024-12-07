Charity helps otter cubs form 'special bond'

Two otters rescued a week apart found companionship last Christmas, The UK Wild Otter Trust said [UK Wild Otter Trust]

Two "terrified" otter cubs created a "special bond" when they were rescued by an animal charity in Devon.

The UK Wild Otter Trust said Mera and Pip had become firm friends after being raised at its rescue facility.

It said pairing rescued otter cubs was "crucial" as it allowed them to learn from each other and build confidence together.

The charity said when the two "tiny abandoned cubs" who were "scared and alone" both found their way to the centre its volunteers knew they would make a "wonderful pair".

The UK Wild Otter Trust said when the two scared otter pups were rescued,it knew they would make a 'wonderful pair' [UK Wild Otter Trust]

The otters have since been released into the wild but it is not known if the pair remain together as adults.

One of the cubs, named Mera, was found alone in a field near the River Deben in Suffolk at just 16 weeks old.

Colin Sneddon, the charity's director of otter welfare and rehabilitation, said it was "touch and go" when Mera first arrived as she had been without her mother for some time.

"She required round-the-clock care and I spent several weeks hand-rearing her," said Mr Sneddon.

Pip, the second otter pup, was found a week later under an apple tree and was transported to the sanctuary from Exeter.

'A lot of love for each other'

When the otter pups were "big and healthy enough" they were introduced to one another just before Christmas last year, the charity said.

Founder of the UK Wild Otter Trust Dave Webb said: "Although it initially went quite well, they were still sleeping in separate holts and seemed a little unsure of each other.

"But on Christmas Day I went to feed them and they both peeked out of the same holt.

“Since then, Mera and Pip have thrived, displaying all the behaviours expected of healthy otters, and they very clearly have a lot of love for each other.”

The UK Wild Otter Trust said its goal when rescuing cubs was to rehabilitate them and eventually release them back into the wild when they were ready.

“Mera and Pip were released together in September after a year-long stint at our centre and they were strong and healthy enough to thrive on their own in the wild,” added Mr Webb.

“It’s thanks to our generous supporters that we can continue rescuing and releasing abandoned otter cubs like Mera and Pip - it costs £3,500 on average and takes a year to get them ready to live in the wild on their own."

