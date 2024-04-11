Charity quits voucher scheme after staff abuse

Peterborough City Council [Joanna Taylor/LDRS ]

A charity has pulled out of a voucher scheme to help children who get free school meals after staff were abused by members of the public.

The vouchers, which are funded by the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), are available over school holidays for families with children who would ordinarily receive free school meals.

Peterborough Citizens Advice had had been involved in the scheme but has now stopped amid claims its workers faced "highly abusive behaviour" when people tried to gain extra vouchers and were unhappy when told they did not qualify for them.

Peterborough City Council, which oversees the scheme, said demand “significantly outstripped” its capacity to provide the vouchers.

Families can get a £10 vouchers per pupil over the May half term and a £50 vouchers over the summer holidays.

The vouchers, which are funded by government, will continue to be handed out this year, but in the future will no longer be administered by CAP.

The scheme is available to Peterborough residents who receive, or are applying, for any means tested benefit.

The council said had not been able to find another provider and will instead look at 'alternative models' for passing on the funds in future.

