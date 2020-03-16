This Charity Is Raffling Off an MX-5 Cup Car to Help Cancer Patients

From Road & Track

Lemons of Love, a non-profit organization that delivers care packages to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment, has decided to raffle off a brand new Mazda MX-5 Cup car to support its cause. Each entry is $100, and the winning ticket will be drawn on March 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Lemons of Love was founded when Jill Swanson, owner and CEO of the F.A.S.T. Cool Suit company, was undergoing cancer treatment. In order to make the best of the situation, she brought gifts to her fellow patients when visiting the oncology center. After her treatment concluded, several of her friends from the racing community came forward with funds and support to continue delivering care packages.

The car in question is the first MX-5 Cup to be built by Flis Performance. The Daytona Beach, Florida shop took over manufacturing of the Mazda race cars last month after the original constructors, Long Road Racing of North Carolina, shut its doors. The car is currently under construction, as evidenced by build pictures on the giveaway's website:

This isn't the first time Lemons of Love has given away an MX-5 Cup car—the organization has raffled off Cup cars three times before, with great success. This year's winner will also receive a full a F.A.S.T. driver cooling system, a trunk-full of Pagid Racing brake pads, a Sparco bucket seat, a Bell Racing helmet, a Simpson $150 gift card, an entry into a 24 Hours of Lemons race, an entry into an MX-5 Cup race, a set of harnesses, and a bunch of other accessories.

Only 2500 tickets are available, so you better act fast. Enter here for your chance to win.

You Might Also Like