Charity's 'better future' to help those in crisis

A crisis support service will have a "better future" now it has a permanent home, charity organisers said.

The Sparks project, which also provides coaching, counselling and careers advice, previously offered services from temporary locations in Eastfield and Barrowcliff in Scarborough.

Michael Whiteley, chair of trustees for Sparks, said opening a permanent premises in Eastfield would see "more services offered to more people".

He said: "When people are in your community they really need a proper door to knock on and get some help."

'Make lives more worthwhile'

Speaking ahead of the opening of the new premises, Mr Whiteley said: "In Eastfield people have been so kind.

"We've had temporary places to work from provided by the Scouts and local housing group, but it's not quite the same."

Mr Whiteley said the new location on Manham Hill in Eastfield meant people could be taken through a crisis and then helped with "coaching and connections".

"We can really just make their lives much more worthwhile and give them some aspirations so that they can see a better future," he said.

"A lot of people know about Sparks, but Barrowcliff and Eastfield are very deprived communities, people don't get out, and it gives them the opportunity to just come and knock on our door and tell us what the problem is."

Mr Whiteley said the service was supported by more than 20 volunteers who helped with a variety of community groups, as well as qualified volunteer counsellors "who give up their time to come and counsel our clients".

"We're very excited about the opening," he said.

"It's been a lot of hard work and we've had one or two crises of our own along the way, but we've managed to overcome them.

"If you are in Eastfield, just pop in and say hello."

