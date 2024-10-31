Charlamagne Tha God Slams CNN Again, Says Network ‘Assisted in the Normalization of Donald Trump’s Fascism’

Charlamagne Tha God again criticized CNN’s coverage of Donald Trump during his radio show “The Breakfast Club” Tuesday morning. What’s “strange” he said is that “they always center the wrong conversation.”

The end result is that CNN has “assisted in the normalization of Donald Trump’s fascism,” he argued.

While discussing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist jokes about Puerto Rico, Charlamagne said, “I have no problem, as you know, having conversations with people I don’t agree with. I think conservatives should talk to liberals. Liberals should talk to conservatives. Independents should be talking with liberals and conservatives … We are all humans on this planet trying to figure it out. Let’s have conversations. I have no problem with it, but it has to be a good-faith conversation. Okay? It has to be good-faith discussions.”

What’s happening on CNN is not that, he continued. “The first issue is what they choose to center and how they choose to center it. I was watching CNN yesterday, and I’m not gonna say the anchor’s name, but they were talking about the MAGA rally at the Garden, and they were talking about it like it was just normal.”

“We’re almost 10 years into the Trump era, and they still don’t know how to cover that demon,” he continued. “Or the blatant white supremacy that comes from anyone associated with him, OK? It’s strange. In between talking about the MAGA rally like it was virtually normal, the host was still asking one of the pundits on the panel if Vice President Kamala Harris should do Joe Rogan. It was very strange.”

“But that’s what a lot of these cable news networks do. And I see it a lot more on CNN. They have a problem making the main thing the main thing. They always center the wrong conversation. And by doing that, they have assisted in the normalization of Donald Trump’s fascism.”

The network is also guilty of bringing on “a conservative who’s not there to have a good-faith discussion, and whatever it is the panel is discussing, the conservative will just say something and derail the whole conversation,” he added in reference to Monday night’s racist debacle during CNN NewsNight.

The comments also followed Charlamagne’s own CNN interview with Anderson Cooper last week. “I feel like I heard more on this network about ‘Is Kamala Harris Black’ than I do about, you know, Donald Trump being a fascist,” he told the anchor Thursday.

Cooper appeared taken aback by the allegation. “Honestly, that’s bulls–t,” he answered. “To say we’re sitting around discussing ‘Is Kamala Harris Black’ —” he added before Charlamagne interjected, “That’s bulls–t. For you to say that y’all don’t have these conversations —”

The pair began to speak over one another before Cooper raised his voice and said, “I don’t think anyone, any anchor on this network, has been going around saying, ‘Is she Black?’ … I’m sure we have had, you know, nutty people, or people who have strongly held beliefs, who I may disagree with, who somewhere on some panel have said something.”

Charlamagne remained unconvinced. “I think no network has honest conversations about Trump,” he said. “You haven’t had — nobody’s had honest conversations about about Donald Trump Since 2016.”

“I saw last night they were talking about, you know, the double standard that exists between Donald Trump and the Vice President, but it’s always a double standard with Trump, whether it’s with Hillary, whether it’s, you know, against Biden now with Kamala, we talk about him being a threat to democracy, but we don’t treat him like one,” Charlamagne also said.

The post Charlamagne Tha God Slams CNN Again, Says Network ‘Assisted in the Normalization of Donald Trump’s Fascism’ appeared first on TheWrap.