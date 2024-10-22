Charles and Camilla take charge of the tongs at Sydney ‘sausage sizzle’ barbeque

The King and Queen flipped sausages on a barbecue when they joined locals in a park for a taste of suburban life in Sydney.

In New South Wales’ blistering sunshine, Charles and Camilla gave chefs a hand tending the snags – or sausages – grilling on the barbecue.

The King was handed some tongs and clicked them in anticipation and the Queen did the same before they set about making sure the “top tucker” cooked evenly, with Charles looking after the vegetarian option and his wife the beef bangers.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Sydney ‘sausage sizzle’ (Toby Mellville/PA)

Restaurant manager Scott McCoy, 42, was looking after the barbecue and said it was an “honour” to have some royal helpers.

Known by his nickname Chop, he added: “They said the sausages were amazing, they didn’t try them but they could see.”

The 42-year-old who manages the BlackBear BBQ restaurant in Sydney said: “It’s amazing they’re here helping us to cook.”

In a speech to the guests, Charles said: “… I am so delighted to be here, in Parramatta – an excellent choice for a community barbecue, since Parramatta was a place where First Nations people from around the region also came together for generations to meet and to trade food.

Click go the tongs, as King Charles III and Queen Camilla laugh as they turn some sausages during the community barbeque (Toby Mellville/PA)

“It is a particular delight to see and smell all the ‘top tucker’ here today, from Western Sydney’s vibrant and diverse community.”

He added: “As we are happily rediscovering today, New South Wales farmers continue to produce truly outstanding food and wine.

“It is no wonder, I think, that Sydney is world famous for its cuisine, whether it’s smashed avo, a pav, or a Cab Sav and that is what I hope has been on display!”