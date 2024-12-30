Charles Daudelin's sculptures and paintings
Archival tape from Radio-Canada shows some of the artist's sculptures, paintings and interviews in which he shared details about his work.
Archival tape from Radio-Canada shows some of the artist's sculptures, paintings and interviews in which he shared details about his work.
After years of sacrifice and support, Brianna Cry gave back to her grandparents in a moment that has now gone viral
As a child taking art classes, Mégane Fortin felt constrained by some traditional principles of painting.So, she decided to completely ignore them."I didn't like that we have rules … All people did the same thing," said Fortin, with a chuckle, standing in front of a dozen of her paintings displayed at a local Quebec City café.The 17-year-old abstract artist from Stoneham, Que., has now been painting outside the lines for the past 10 years.She says her creativity soared when her mom first signed
Lavin died from complications from lung cancer, her publicist confirmed to EW.
NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Lavin, a Tony Award-winning stage actress who became a working class icon as a paper-hat wearing waitress on the TV sitcom “Alice,” has died. She was 87.
Linda Lavin, star of CBS’ long-running sitcom “Alice” and a Tony winner for Neil Simon’s play “Broadway Bound” who remained active in TV and on stage, died Sunday. She was 87. A representative for Lavin confirmed the actress died unexpectedly Sunday due to complications from lung cancer that had been recently discovered. As recently as …
The show opens for Broadway in Wichita at Century II next weekend.
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe
President-elect Donald Trump’s social media posts about annexing Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal startled America’s allies and delighted foreign foes. In Russia, the statements were interpreted to mean that Trump isn’t really opposed to foreign wars of conquest after all. To them, Trump’s tirades revealed that—just like Russian President Vladimir Putin—Trump would be delighted to invade any country that couldn’t fight back. He would expect accolades and a lavish victory parade after seiz
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
The conservative attorney did not mention his former wife by name, but took a shot at her while describing Donald Trump's fans.
In a Dec. 24 lawsuit, the founder of a publicity firm that represented actor Justin Baldoni effectively outed herself as the source of texts. She disavows involvement.
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré highlighted the tech billionaire’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with it
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
Kendall Jenner shared some new holiday photos on Instagram in which she is bringing a festive twist to the pantsless look.