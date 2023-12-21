Charles Hanson: Auctioneer charged with assault after domestic incident

Auctioneer Charles Hanson has been charged with actual bodily harm after a domestic incident in Derbyshire.

Police say the TV antiques expert has been charged with seven offences, after officers were called to an address in Quarndon in June.

They include two counts of ABH, two counts of assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

The 45-year-old has been released on bail to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 10 January.

Derbyshire Police said he was also charged with two other offences. These are:

Cause assault/ill treatment/neglect or abandonment of a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury

Assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury

