The Charles P. Pierce Membership Program Is Here

The Politics Blog with Charles P. Pierce began in 2011, and has on nearly every weekday since—and many weekends besides—been home to some of the most incisive, honest, funny, perceptive, historically literate, and often-cathartic political journalism in America. For all that time, it's been free. If you enjoy the work that Charlie does every day—sometimes six or seven times a day—we're asking you to chip in to support it.
It's a modest introductory ask: $1.99 a month for complete access to all the shebeen's political coverage, plus a new weekly newsletter taking stock of the ever-shifting landscape.
In the coming weeks, we will be unveiling members-only events where you'll have the opportunity to meet up with the proprietor in person and pick his brain about What the Gobshites Are Saying These Days, or what's being cooked up out in the Laboratories of Democracy. There will be exclusive merchandise, so you can show off your allegiance to The Blog.
When you land on one of Charlie's pieces, you'll get a message that you're reading one of your three complimentary articles for the month. Once you've read three, you'll have to sign up for membership to keep going. If you just want to drop in occasionally, it won't cost you. But if you come here often, and you value the analysis and insight Charlie has to offer, we're asking you to help keep the party going.
Esquire is not the first publication to introduce a digital subscription service. As long as there's been journalism, readers have been asked to pay for it. News and context about the world around us—information that's accurate, informed, and stylishly presented—is a valuable service. It's worth paying for—especially if a month costs less than a coffee. We hope you'll join us for a few more rounds in the shebeen. The stakes are higher than ever.
—JACK HOLMES, Politics Editor, Esquire.com
Have a question? Check out some FAQs below.
Q: What am I paying up for?
A: You are signing up for full access to Charlie’s numerous articles on Esquire.com each day, and a weekly subscribers-only newsletter.
Q: How much does it cost?
A: The new Charles P. Pierce subscription program will cost $1.99/month, or $17.99 for the annual subscription offer (you'll get three months free).
Q: If I am a current subscriber to the print magazine, do I still have to pay?
A: Yes, Politics with Charles P. Pierce is a separate and distinct offering from the print magazine. While we greatly appreciate subscribers to the magazine, you will still have to pay $1.99/month for more Charlie.
Q: I’m asked to agree to the “Terms of Sale.” How do I do that?
A: There is a faint box you have to check to the left of the Terms of Sale clause that’s appearing very faintly on some browsers. Make sure to click it, and then click subscribe.
Q: I can’t see the blue “Subscribe” button you refer to. What do I do?
The paywall is active on all of Charlie’s articles, so a black bar prompting you to sign up should appear at the bottom of the screen. If it doesn’t, try clearing your cache and making sure your browser is up to date.
Q: I am strapped as it is, do I really have to pay $1.99/month to get the content I have been getting for free?
A: You'll still be able to view three articles per month, for no fee!
Q: Is this membership available to international readers?
A: Unfortunately not yet, but we're working on it. If you shoot us an email at the address below with "International Subscriber" in the subject, we'll let you know when it's available.
Q: I can’t get past the registration page! Is there something else I need to do?
A: Please make sure that you have clicked the check box to the left of where it says “By subscribing, you agree to the Terms of Sale…”
Q: I don’t want my subscription to auto-renew, but I can’t subscribe at all without clicking the auto-renew box. Is there a way to turn off auto-renew?
A: Yes, you have to check the box to subscribe, but you can easily disable auto-renew after subscribing. After completing the subscription process, click on any article like this one.
Since you are now “signed in”, you should be able to see a small navigation bar where it says “The Politics Blog” on the left.
On the right side of the navigation bar, click “Manage Account”. You will then be taken to a screen where you can click the “Auto-Renew” toggle shown in green, and it will go from being on to off (and disable auto-renew).
Q: I am not seeing the “subscribe” button on this page. How can I get in?
A: Try opening this page in an “incognito” or “private” window. If the “subscribe” button doesn’t appear on the left side towards the top, as an alternative, wait 10 seconds and a black bar should appear at the bottom of the page. Click where it says “Click here instead to subscribe” to start the sign up process.
Q: I waited 10 seconds on the subscription page and I am still not seeing the black bar! How can I get in?
A: Try opening any Charlie Pierce article in an “incognito” or “private” window. A black bar should appear on the page where you can click the link that appears in blue at the bottom of the page to start the sign up process.
Q: I think I subscribed, but didn’t receive a confirmation email. How do I know if it went through?
A: To confirm access on the actual site, open any Charlie Pierce article, if a black bar does not appear at the bottom of the page, then you are signed in! Check your spam folder for the confirmation email. If you still do not see it, feel free to shoot us a note if you would like your confirmation email resent.
NOTE: Subscriptions must be completed prior to noon EST on Friday, to receive Charlie's newsletter on the following Saturday.
Still have a question? Please send an email to politicseditors@esquire.com
You Might Also Like