The Charles P. Pierce Membership Program Is Here

From Esquire

Photo credit: Hearst Owned More

The Politics Blog with Charles P. Pierce began in 2011, and has on nearly every weekday since—and many weekends besides—been home to some of the most incisive, honest, funny, perceptive, historically literate, and often-cathartic political journalism in America. For all that time, it's been free. If you enjoy the work that Charlie does every day—sometimes six or seven times a day—we're asking you to chip in to support it.

It's a modest introductory ask: $1.99 a month for complete access to all the shebeen's political coverage, plus a new weekly newsletter taking stock of the ever-shifting landscape.

In the coming weeks, we will be unveiling members-only events where you'll have the opportunity to meet up with the proprietor in person and pick his brain about What the Gobshites Are Saying These Days, or what's being cooked up out in the Laboratories of Democracy. There will be exclusive merchandise, so you can show off your allegiance to The Blog.

When you land on one of Charlie's pieces, you'll get a message that you're reading one of your three complimentary articles for the month. Once you've read three, you'll have to sign up for membership to keep going. If you just want to drop in occasionally, it won't cost you. But if you come here often, and you value the analysis and insight Charlie has to offer, we're asking you to help keep the party going.

Esquire is not the first publication to introduce a digital subscription service. As long as there's been journalism, readers have been asked to pay for it. News and context about the world around us—information that's accurate, informed, and stylishly presented—is a valuable service. It's worth paying for—especially if a month costs less than a coffee. We hope you'll join us for a few more rounds in the shebeen. The stakes are higher than ever.

—JACK HOLMES, Politics Editor, Esquire.com

Have a question? Check out some FAQs below.

Q: What am I paying up for?

A: You are signing up for full access to Charlie’s numerous articles on Esquire.com each day, and a weekly subscribers-only newsletter.

Q: How much does it cost?

A: The new Charles P. Pierce subscription program will cost $1.99/month, or $17.99 for the annual subscription offer (you'll get three months free).

Q: If I am a current subscriber to the print magazine, do I still have to pay?

A: Yes, Politics with Charles P. Pierce is a separate and distinct offering from the print magazine. While we greatly appreciate subscribers to the magazine, you will still have to pay $1.99/month for more Charlie.

Q: I’m asked to agree to the “Terms of Sale.” How do I do that?

A: There is a faint box you have to check to the left of the Terms of Sale clause that’s appearing very faintly on some browsers. Make sure to click it, and then click subscribe.

Q: I can’t see the blue “Subscribe” button you refer to. What do I do?

The paywall is active on all of Charlie’s articles, so a black bar prompting you to sign up should appear at the bottom of the screen. If it doesn’t, try clearing your cache and making sure your browser is up to date.

Q: I am strapped as it is, do I really have to pay $1.99/month to get the content I have been getting for free?

A: You'll still be able to view three articles per month, for no fee!

Story continues