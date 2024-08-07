Charleston Debby Update 8.7

Latest Stories
- CBC
Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
- The Weather Network
Massive hail strikes southern Alberta Monday, causes major damage
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
- The Weather Network
Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
- The Canadian Press
Residents describe sound of roaring river, breaking trees of B.C.'s landslide waters
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
- Storyful
Severe Storm Blankets Parts of Calgary in Hail
Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful
- Futurism
Major Earth Systems on Track for Collapse, Scientists Find
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
- Prevention
A Foot-Long Worm From Hell Is Invading Texas—and It’s Really Hard to Kill
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
- The Canadian Press
Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm cluster brings damage potential to southwest Ontario
Weather alerts up for severe storm potential, even a tornadic threat, in southwestern Ontario. Parts of GTA could get brief heavy rainfall. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- CBC
Have you spotted this plant in Windsor? It's invasive — and the city is trying to reduce its impact
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
- The Weather Network
Severe storms persist across Alberta heading into Monday night
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
- CBC
Damage from storm to be determined as hail tears through parts of southern Alberta
There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh
- Global News
Calgary area mops up after destructive hail storm
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused.
- The State
Tropical Storm Debby’s path and progress: NHC’s Wednesday, Aug 07 update
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
- Hilton Head Island Packet
McMaster gives damage assessment after Tropical Storm Debby swamps South Carolina
Tropical Storm Debby has dumped inches of rainfall along the South Carolina along with a tornado. Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on the damage.
- The Canadian Press
Traveller describes pouring water, falling ceiling tile at storm-hit Calgary airport
CALGARY — The rat-a-tat of hail was echoing through the terminal as Quinn White made her way to a gate at the Calgary International Airport on Monday evening.
- The Canadian Press
Crews make progress in Jasper National Park but firefighting to continue into fall
EDMONTON — Officials from Parks Canada say crews are making good progress on tackling the wildfire in Jasper National Park but expect some firefighting to continue into the fall.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
UPDATE: Heat advisory issued for North Texas until Thursday night, according to the NWS
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
National TV weather personality Ginger Zee in Myrtle Beach, SC area. Here’s where
National TV weather crews have been reporting from the Myrtle Beach area this week about the impacts from Tropical Storm Debby.
- The Canadian Press
India has pushed hard for solar. But as its billions demand more power, coal always gets the call
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”