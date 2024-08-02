Charli XCX and Billie Eilish Donate 10,000 Pairs of Underwear From ‘Guess’ Video to Support Victims of Domestic Violence

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish were showered with underwear and bras in the video for the remix to “Guess,” but fans who stuck around for the credits may have noticed that the undergarments were being put to good use.

As credits rolled for the Aidan Zamiri-directed video, a note flashed across the screen stating, “All unworn undergarments will be donated to survivors of domestic violence through I Support the Girls.”

More from Variety

“It’s literally @charli_xcx’s birthday today, but she gave US the biggest gift,” wrote the charity on social media, claiming that the two singers donated approximately 10,000 undergarments to them. “We are so incredibly grateful for the huge donation of ~10k pairs of underwear and bras from the ‘Guess’ music video with @billieeilish 🩲 Life changing collab that literally is changing thousands of lives! #charlixcx #brat #bratsummer.”

It’s literally @charli_xcx’s birthday today, but she gave US the biggest gift🥹💚 We are so incredibly grateful for the huge donation of ~10k pairs of underwear and bras from the “Guess” music video with @billieeilish 🩲 Life changing collab that literally is changing thousands… pic.twitter.com/kgB48aaIif — I Support The Girls (@I_Support_Girls) August 2, 2024

There’s plenty of underwear to go around from the “Guess” video, which sees both pop stars climbing a mountain of panties and bras and carrying piles of them in a bulldozer. News of the collaboration came about just hours before the song and video premiered yesterday, riffing on the first line of Charli’s song, “You wanna guess the color of my underwear / You wanna know what I got going on down there.”

I Support the Girls is a non-profit that was formed in 2015 and collects donations of new and used bras and sealed packages of feminine hygiene products for girls and women experiencing homelessness. It was started in the basement of a woman out of her home in Maryland, and now has affiliates across the world.

“Guess” was initially included on the bonus edition of Charli’s “Brat,” which released in early June. Since then, the album has taken on a second life, spurring its own culture that’s taken hold online and off. Most recently, Charli declared that Kamala Harris “IS brat” after the Democratic presidential contender stepped in to replace President Joe Biden on the ticket.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.