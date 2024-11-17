Charli XCX Decrees Martha Stewart Journalist Feud Is Brat In ‘SNL’ Opener, Kyle Mooney Isn’t: “Not Used To Being Out This Early On A Saturday Night”

Charli XCX is here to finally clear up what is “brat” or nat.

In her tight opening monologue featuring her inaugural hosting stint on Saturday Night Live (pulling double-duty as a musical guest no less), she decreed Martha Stewart’s recent feud with a journalist as decidedly brat.

“You might know me from my album Brat, but, don’t worry if you don’t. There is nothing wrong with being straight,” she began in the intro, joking about her niche popularity among the queer community.

So, what exactly is brat?

“Honestly, it’s just like an attitude,” the Grammy nominee said. “It’s a vibe. For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary: When Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead, that is brat. And then on Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey I’m alive, bitch,’ that is extremely brat.”

Unfortunately, however, SNL alum Kyle Mooney does not pass the “anyone can be brat” test after a brief surprise appearance.

“Brat is all about being vulnerable, so truly this is a dream come true,” Charli XCX said, poking fun at her “party girl” persona. “I am so excited to be here, and I’m not used to being out this early on a Saturday night, but for you guys it’s worth it.”

Elsewhere during the monologue, she seemingly hit back at those who may criticize her for her usage of autotune: “Speaking of singing, I want to take a moment to thank someone who’s been there for me my entire career: autotune. Autotune makes everything sound better, even really bad news — like this — watch: I’m breaking up with you ’cause I’m trying to hook up with your dad.”

