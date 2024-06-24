Charli XCX Defends Taylor Swift Against Hateful Chants At Her Concert: “I Will Not Tolerate It”

There appears to be no bad blood between Charli XCX and Taylor Swift, despite some colorful language from passionate fans.

The Brat artist defended her fellow pop star after one Swiftie called attention to “toxic behavior” during Charli’s Saturday show at ZIGclub in São Paulo, Brazil, where fans could be heard chanting “A Taylor morreu,” Portuguese for “Taylor is dead.”

More from Deadline

“Can the people who do this please stop? Online or at my shows” wrote Charli on her Instagram Story. “It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

Charli previously clarified that she’s “extremely grateful” for Swift having her as an opener on the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

“She’s one of the biggest artists of my generation and the Reputation Tour was one of the biggest tours in history,” she wrote on Twitter in 2019 after fans misinterpreted a quote Charli gave to Pitchfork about how the experience felt like “getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

After Charli released her sixth studio album Brat earlier this month, fans have speculated that the track ‘Sympathy Is a Knife’ features a reference to Swift, although it does not necessarily seem to be a diss track.

Meanwhile, fans have theorized that Swift released her recent deluxe reissues of The Tortured Poets Department when she did to steal the no. 1 spot on the UK albums chart from Charli’s Brat.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.